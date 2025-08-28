Chelsea's Champions League draw: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, more

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea will host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge and travel to Bayern Munich in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Enzo Maresca's side will also face Benfica, Ajax and Pafos at home, as well as trips to Atalanta, Napoli and Qarabag in the league phase.

After a season that saw them lift the Conference League title -- Europe's third-tier club competition -- Chelsea are back in the big time. Coach Enzo Maresca has never been in charge for a Champions League game in his career, but he has already enjoyed international success with Chelsea.

The west London club were crowned champions of the Club World Cup this summer, beating Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final, setting a hopeful mood at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming continental campaign.

- Biggest ties: Madrid face Liverpool, City in daunting UCL draw

- Champions League draw: ESPN's live blog, analysis

- A reminder of how the new Champions League format works

Chelsea have not previously taken part in the Champions League league phase -- which was introduced for the first time last season -- although they did win all of their six games at that stage of the Conference League, handily topping the table.

Chelsea's Champions League draw in full:

Barcelona (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Benfica (H)

Atalanta (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Pafos (H)

Qarabag (A)