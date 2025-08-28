Newcastle's Champions League draw: Barcelona, PSG, more

Eddie Howe says the presence of Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at St. James' Park was "much appreciated" despite their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool. (1:50)

Newcastle will host Barcelona at St. James' Park as part of this season's Champions League league phase as well as facing a trip to play holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle and Barça have met just four times in Champions League history -- their most recent meetings coming in the 2002-03 group stage that resulted in the Catalan side emerging victorious on both occasions.

Eddie Howe's side will also take on Benfica (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), PSV Eindhoven (H), Marseille, (A), Athletic Club (H) and Union St.-Gilloise (A).

The order and dates in which the games will take place will be announced by UEFA on Saturday.

Newcastle were the beneficiaries of the Premier League being granted a fifth Champions League spot due to UEFA club coefficients rankings. It means the Magpies return to Europe's premier club competition for the second time under manager Howe.

Their last camaign in the Champions League was in 2023-24, the final tournament to have group stages. Newcastle had a promising campaign in a tough group alongside AC Milan, PSG and that season's finalists Borussia Dortmund, but they were ultimately dumped out of Europe after coming in fourth place.

Newcastle's Champions League draw in full:

Barcelona (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Benfica (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Marseille, (A)

Athletic Club (H)

Union St.-Gilloise (A)