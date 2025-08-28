Open Extended Reactions

Russell Martin has retained the backing of the Rangers board but the oldest and biggest supporters group of the club have called for the head coach to be sacked in the wake of their battering in Belgium.

Martin got the ongoing support of his employers immediately after Wednesday's 6-0 defeat by Club Brugge and it appears he will be in the dugout for Sunday's visit of Celtic.

But a 9-1 aggregate defeat in the Champions League playoffs has seen Martin well and truly lose the faith of supporters.

The Rangers head coach was met on his return with a banner attached to the Ibrox gates that read: "Get him out now before the seats are empty."

And the Rangers Supporters Association, founded in 1946, delivered its verdict with Martin only recording three wins in his first 10 matches in the role.

Russell Martin is yet to win a league game in his time at Rangers. Getty Images

"It is our considered view that the current head coach should be relieved of his duties with immediate effect," a statement on their social media read.

"The Rangers Supporters Association will always stand behind the team, but we also have a duty to speak up."

Martin had already spoken to chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell by the time he started his post match media duties on Wednesday and described their approach as "amazingly supportive."

"They understand that this might take time," he told TNT Sports. "They knew that before we came in. They understand the club's position, where we are at."

Just like the first leg, the game unravelled early on for Martin's side. The hosts were ahead inside five minutes and Max Aarons was sent off three minutes later for pulling back an opponent.

Rangers were six down before the hour mark after conceding five times from crosses, a common theme in the opening stages of the season. Brugge also hit the frame of the goal on several occasions. Rangers have now conceded 14 goals in five matches and have faced 154 shots this season.

Martin claimed there was "not enough harmony" in the team and "not enough players that really want to fight for each other."

He is relying on what is left of the transfer window producing some stability, with Hamza Igamane set to seal a move to Lille and reports in Spain declaring that former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is on his way to Ibrox from Girona.

- Club Brugge hit six to complete UCL rout of Rangers

- Rangers' Martin still seeking first win after St. Mirren draw

- Celtic boss Rodgers admits frustration after UCL failure

When asked about the future of Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who did not start in Bruges, Martin said in a news conference: "There's a few of the guys that there's a bit of uncertainty around at the moment. It's really hard to build a team around people we're not fully sure will be here."

The transfer deadline might give him some hope of respite but it comes after Sunday's derby against Celtic, who are already six points ahead in the Scottish Premiership.

When asked how he moved forward with his relationship with fans, Martin said: "We have an amazing opportunity on Sunday, in a huge game that means so much to everyone.

"I don't think we could ask for a better game to move forward and to build some connection because after [Wednesday night] it's damaging. So we have to win on Sunday."

Martin added on Rangers TV: "Now all focus has to be on making sure that we do the basics right and as well as we possibly can. And with a level of intensity and aggression and desire that is required in an Old Firm game.

"There's nothing I can say now that will make people feel any better. We have to make sure we go and prove that we really want to create something here and be a proper team."