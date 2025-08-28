Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim is set to be in charge for Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday, sources have told ESPN, with club bosses refusing to panic despite the defeat to Grimsby Town.

Amorim's position has come under renewed scrutiny following the shock result on Wednesday night which saw a much-changed United team knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the fourth-tier side.

Afterwards, the Portuguese coach, who is under contract until 2027, said "something has to change" and hinted he would assess his own position with the hierarchy during the September international break following Burnley's visit to Old Trafford this weekend.

Amorim is set to hold his weekly news conference at Carrington on Friday with questions likely to focus on the 40-year-old's future following his emotional comments at Blundell Park.

Ruben Amorim will take charge of Man United against Burnley. George Wood/Getty Images

United have taken just one point from their first two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham and are 16th in the table.

Since Amorim's appointment in November, the team have won just seven of their 29 league games and missed out on European qualification thanks to the defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final in May.

United's 15th-place finish last season was their lowest in the league since relegation to the second division in 1974.

While club bosses including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Omar Berrada are not yet putting Amorim under increased pressure, sources have told ESPN that there is a feeling another negative result against Burnley could lead to Amorim questioning his own suitability for the job.

The former Sporting CP boss had to be given reassurances by Ratcliffe, Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox during a particularly poor run of form earlier this year.

Amorim initially wanted to take the job this summer rather than be parachuted in as Erik ten Hag's replacement midway through the season.

United's focus in the remaining days of the transfer window is to find moves for exiled senior players Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Club sources are hopeful deals will be agreed for Garnacho and Antony with Chelsea and Real Betis, respectively.

United are working on finding Malacia a late loan move, but there is less confidence about whether they will be able to off-load Sancho.

Rasmus Højlund could also move after he was again left out of the squad to face Grimsby. The striker has not featured since the final fixture of the preseason tour against Everton in Atlanta.