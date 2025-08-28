Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kick-off time, how to watch on Disney+

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether they think Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso now believes in Rodrygo as he started in their 3-0 win against Oviedo. (1:48)

Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins in three as they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso hasn't had the smoothest start to his Madrid career -- his first match against Osasuna was a somewhat of a struggle, while they started slowly against newly promoted Real Oviedo before a Kylian Mbappe brace powered them to victory -- and will want a strong home performance from his side to settle early season nerves.

Madrid are one of five teams to have won both their opening two games and considering the attacking form defending champions and great rivals Barcelona are showing, they will want to keep that momentum going. Standing in their way will be an intriguing outfit.

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal against Osasuna in LaLiga. Getty Images

Mallorca lost to Barcelona on the opening weekend, but were reduced to nine men before half-time. In their next game against Celta Vigo, Jagaba Arraste's men needed an 87th minute equaliser to gain a point and get off the mark for the season. They will travel to Bernabeu hoping for the kind of upset that can transform their season so early on.

Here's everything you need to about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, ESPN+ in the United States, FanCode in India, and beIN Sports 1 in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug 30 at 8.30 p.m. BST (3.30 p.m. E.T.; 1:00 a.m. IST and 5.30 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: TBA

VAR: TBA

Injury news:

Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga, M; shin, DOUBT

Endrick, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Feland Mendy, D: muscle, DOUBT

Jude Bellingham, M: shoulder, lest. return late Sep, OUT

Mallorca

Samu, M: knee, est. return late Sep, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois

RB: Dani Carvajal | CB: Antonio Rudiger | CB: Dean Huijsen | | LB: Alvaro Carreras

CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Aurelien Tchouameni CM: Arda Guler

RW: Franco Mastantuono | CF: Kylian Mbappe | LW: Vinicius Jr.

Mallorca

GK: Leo Roman

CB: Marash Kumbulla | CB: Antonio Raillo | CB: Martin Valjent

RWB: Manu Morlanes | CM: Sergi Darder | CM: Toni Lato | LWB: Johan Mojica

CAM: Pablo Torre

ST: Vedat Muriqi | ST: Takumo Asano

Stats:

Real Madrid have won their last 10 home matches against Mallorca across all competitions.

Madrid have won 46 of their previous 75 matches against Mallorca, and they beat them twice last season.

