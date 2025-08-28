Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kick-off time, how to watch on Disney+

Real Madrid will be looking to make it three wins in three as they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Xabi Alonso hasn't had the smoothest start to his Madrid career -- his first match against Osasuna was a somewhat of a struggle, while they started slowly against newly promoted Real Oviedo before a Kylian Mbappe brace powered them to victory -- and will want a strong home performance from his side to settle early season nerves.
Madrid are one of five teams to have won both their opening two games and considering the attacking form defending champions and great rivals Barcelona are showing, they will want to keep that momentum going. Standing in their way will be an intriguing outfit.
Mallorca lost to Barcelona on the opening weekend, but were reduced to nine men before half-time. In their next game against Celta Vigo, Jagaba Arraste's men needed an 87th minute equaliser to gain a point and get off the mark for the season. They will travel to Bernabeu hoping for the kind of upset that can transform their season so early on.
Here's everything you need to about the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, ESPN+ in the United States, FanCode in India, and beIN Sports 1 in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Saturday, Aug 30 at 8.30 p.m. BST (3.30 p.m. E.T.; 1:00 a.m. IST and 5.30 a.m. AEST, Sunday)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Referee: TBA
VAR: TBA
Injury news:
Real Madrid
Eduardo Camavinga, M; shin, DOUBT
Endrick, F: hamstring, DOUBT
Feland Mendy, D: muscle, DOUBT
Jude Bellingham, M: shoulder, lest. return late Sep, OUT
Mallorca
Samu, M: knee, est. return late Sep, OUT
Expected Lineups:
Real Madrid
GK: Thibaut Courtois
RB: Dani Carvajal | CB: Antonio Rudiger | CB: Dean Huijsen | | LB: Alvaro Carreras
CM: Federico Valverde | CM: Aurelien Tchouameni CM: Arda Guler
RW: Franco Mastantuono | CF: Kylian Mbappe | LW: Vinicius Jr.
Mallorca
GK: Leo Roman
CB: Marash Kumbulla | CB: Antonio Raillo | CB: Martin Valjent
RWB: Manu Morlanes | CM: Sergi Darder | CM: Toni Lato | LWB: Johan Mojica
CAM: Pablo Torre
ST: Vedat Muriqi | ST: Takumo Asano
Stats:
Real Madrid have won their last 10 home matches against Mallorca across all competitions.
Madrid have won 46 of their previous 75 matches against Mallorca, and they beat them twice last season.
