Arsenal's Kai Havertz is set to undergo knee surgery but his absence is not expected to be as lengthy as initially feared, sources have told ESPN.

Havertz played the final 30 minutes of Arsenal's 1-0 win at Manchester United on the Premier League's opening weekend but missed last Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was coy over the extent of the injury when speaking to media but it has since been confirmed he will require an operation after returning to his native Germany for further tests.

A source confirmed to ESPN the expectation is that Havertz's absence will be measured in weeks rather than months if all goes to plan and is not considered a long-term problem.

However, it does heighten the pressure on Viktor Gyökeres as the club's €73 million ($85m) summer signing from Sporting Lisbon is their only fit recognised striker heading into Sunday's trip to Liverpool.