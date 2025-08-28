Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku for €42 million ($49m), sources confirmed to ESPN's James Olley.

The agreement will also see Chelsea receive a percentage of any future transfer.

The 27-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, still needs to pass a medical and agree personal terms, sources added.

The move to Serie A brings to an end a frustrating two years that followed a £52 million ($70m) move from RB Leipzig in 2023, with injury having badly disrupted his first campaign before struggling to break into the team last season under Enzo Maresca.

He has not been in the squad for either of the Blues' first two games of the Premier League season with Maresca having made it clear he is not a part of his plans.

Christopher Nkunku has fallen out of favour at Chelsea. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Initially signed as the solution to the club's lack of a proven goalscorer, he sustained a serious knee injury during a preseason fixture against Borussia Dortmund shortly after joining, eventually going on to make only 11 Premier League appearances in his first season.

He struggled for starts in the league last season under Maresca with most of his appearances coming in cup competitions and in the club's successful Conference League campaign.

Once the move goes through it will free up Chelsea's hand as they seek to finalise other deals before the close of the summer transfer window on Monday.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Chelsea were closing in on a deal for Alejandro Garnacho after stepping up talks with Manchester United over a £40 million ($54m) transfer for the Argentina forward.

Chelsea whave also been pursuing Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons but have so far been unwilling to meet RB Leipzig's €70 million ($81.65m) valuation.

Tottenham have now moved into pole position to sign Simons, who was given permission to travel to London to finalise his next move, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

