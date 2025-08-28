Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Chelsea have agreed a deal for winger Alejandro Garnacho, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge for a fixed fee of £40 million. United will also receive 10% of any future transfer.

Garnacho will undergo a medical in London on Friday before signing a contract until 2032.

United sources have told ESPN that Chelsea's initial offer for the Argentina international was £25 million. United have been able to negotiate a higher fee, although it falls below their valuation of £50m.

Garnacho was axed from Ruben Amorim's first team squad this summer and missed the preseason tour of the United States.

He was critical of the Portuguese coach after being left on the bench for the Europa League final against Tottenham in May.

The forward has been training away from the main group at Carrington alongside other members of the so-called "bomb squad" Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Garnacho leaves Old Trafford having come through the club's academy to make 144 senior appearances. He scored 26 goals including in the 2024 FA Cup final against Manchester City.

He was part of United's FA Youth Cup winning team in 2022 and was named the club's young player of the year in the same season.

ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.