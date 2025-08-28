Lionel Messi completes his brace with a goal in the 88th minute to send Inter Miami past Orlando City. (1:15)

Lionel Messi has not yet announced when he plans to retire, but he knows that next week's match against Venezuela could be his last one playing at home in a World Cup qualifier with Argentina's national team.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match," the 38-year-old Messi said Wednesday night after Inter Miami progressed to the Leagues Cup final by beating Orlando City.

Argentina, with a spot already secured in next year's World Cup, will host Venezuela next Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for the penultimate round of South American qualifiers. Its last match will be at Ecuador on Sept. 9.

Messi has hinted that he will retire from the national team after next year's World Cup, where Argentina is going to defend the title they won in Qatar 2022.

The qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when the soccer star will be 40 years old.

"I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings," Messi said. "We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next."

Lionel Messi is set to play his last World Cup qualifier in Argentina next week. Carlos Sipán/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Following Messi's statements, CONMEBOL, South American soccer's governing body, wrote on social media that "the last dance is coming," with a picture of Messi in an Argentina shirt.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is trying to capitalize on Messi's last home match by raising ticket prices, with the cheapest going for $100 and the most expensive costing around $500.

Messi returned from his latest injury setback to score twice on Wednesday and lead Miami to the final of the Leagues Cup against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Afterward, he acknowledged some initial fear and discomfort, having battled a muscular for much of August..

"I wanted to be here," Messi said. "When I came back against [LA] Galaxy [on August 17] I felt some discomfort, I didn't feel comfortable, but I wanted to play the game.

"It was really important to be here because it's a difficult opponent, they'd beaten us in the two games we played against them this year. In the first half I was playing with a bit of fear, but after that I felt a bit [more] free."

