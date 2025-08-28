Open Extended Reactions

Besiktas have sacked former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they were knocked out of the UEFA Conference League playoffs by Lausanne.

Besiktas were beaten 1-0 at home by the INEOS-owned Lausanne on Thursday night, with former Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji scoring the only goal in first-half stoppage-time before Besiktas had Felix Uduokhai sent off early in the second half, giving Lausanne a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fired by Besiktas after less than eight months in charge. Beyza Comert/Anadolu via Getty Images

"After getting knocked out of UEFA Conference League tonight, Beşiktaş Board of Directors held an emergency meeting and decided to part ways with Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," Besiktas said in a statement.

"The Board also thanked Mr. Solskjaer for his services to Beşiktaş and wished him luck in his future career."

Solskjaer took charge of the Super Lig club in January -- his first coaching role since leaving Man United in November 2021 -- and guided them to fourth at the end of last season.

Information from PA was used in this report.