The "ESPN FC Live" crew question how competing in the Champions League could impact Tottenham's season under new manager Thomas Frank. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have announced the signing of Xavi Simons from Red Bull Leipzig on a long term contract.

Sources have told ESPN the fee was in the region of €60 million ($70m).

The 22-year-old was in London on Thursday to finalise a move having been given permission to travel by Leipzig.

Simons has been at the Bundesliga club since 2023, initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, before making the move permanent in January of last season.

There he scored 22 goals and assisted 24 times in 78 appearances, winning the German Super Cup in the 2023/24 season.

A graduate of both the Barcelona and PSG academies, Simons has been hot property for some time now, and showed his immense talent with a goal for the Netherlands against England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Simons, who will wear the No.7 jersey at Tottenham said: "I'm really happy and can't wait to get going. I've been dreaming of this for a long time.

"It's a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

"I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans."

Tottenham called and he answered 📞 pic.twitter.com/2OVw8ALgWx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2025

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who has enjoyed a perfect start to the Premier League season said: "I'm really pleased we have brought Xavi in -- he is a great addition to the squad.

"He is still young, however he already has good experience and, over the past few years, has played a lot of games at the top level.

"Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together."

Xavi Simons has scored five goals in his 28 Netherlands caps to date. Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea held an interest all summer but opted not to rival Spurs with a formal offer, instead focusing their efforts on completing the £40m ($53m) signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

Although Chelsea opted not to make an official offer, the deal for Simons is a significant coup for Spurs given they have missed out on other key targets in the attacking midfield position.

Morgan Gibbs-White opted to sign a new contract with Nottingham Forest while Eberechi Eze chose to leave Crystal Palace for Arsenal when a deal had also been agreed with Spurs.

- Tottenham's UCL draw: PSG, Dortmund, more

- Transfer rumours, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

Simons bolsters a position weakened by James Maddison's serious knee injury -- he underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery earlier this month -- and will help manager Frank build on his promising start to life at the club, having masterminded an impressive 2-0 win at Manchester City last weekend.

Chelsea meanwhile, could look to move for Barcelona's Fermín López although they need to comply with the terms of a UEFA punishment which dictates they must record a positive transfer balance in relation to last season's Conference League squad to register new signings for this year's Champions League campaign.

Christopher Nkunku's imminent €42m ($49m) move to AC Milan will help in that regard. Sources told ESPN the future of Nicolas Jackson remains unclear amid interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa and Juventus but a resolution is expected before Monday's transfer deadline.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.