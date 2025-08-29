Transfer rumors, news: Spurs eye Sancho to replace Son

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, while Newcastle have joined the race to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe as the window closes on Monday, Sept. 1.

- Sources: Milan agree fee for Chelsea's Nkunku

- Sources: Tottenham near signing of Simons from Leipzig

- Sources: Chelsea closing in on £40m deal for Garnacho

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as a replacement for Son Heung-Min, says the Manchester Evening News. Sancho, 25, is out of favor at United and has been linked with a host of clubs from Serie A, most notably Roma, though his club could take the option to extend his contract by another year to protect his transfer value. United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million in 2021, but are now looking to move him on for around €25m.

- Newcastle have joined the race to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López, according to El Chiringuito. As they close on an €80m deal for VfB Stuttgart and Germany striker Nick Woltemade, the Magpies are prepared to make an offer worth €100m to sign the 22-year-old Fermin and are willing to quadruple his salary. Previous reports have indicated that the Blaugrana would be willing to accept €90m for the transfer of their La Masia academy graduate, who has been capped by the Spain senior national team on two occasions. He has also recently been linked with Chelsea.

- PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could soon get his move to Manchester City, as the European champions have lowered their demands over his fee to €30m, according to RMC Sport. Donnarumma, 26, is set to leave Paris after the club signed Lucas Chevalier as his replacement, but has a contract which expires in 2026. City are waiting on Éderson to depart for Galatasaray before moving for the Italy international, but this one could rumble on until January.

- Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, says Gianluca Di Marzio. The Bianconeri are keen to add a forward before the transfer window closes, and they have lined up a move for the 24-year-old as a potential alternative if they fail in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. It is reported that Bayern Munich are leading the race for Jackson amid reports that a loan deal to the Allianz Arena has been agreed.

- Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kanté is looking to return to Europe, according to L'Equipe. The 34-year-old's representatives are reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 sides Monaco and Paris FC, who have "not closed the door" on a potential swoop for him. Kante made the switch from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, but despite scoring four times in 31 Pro League matches last season, he is yet to secure a call up to the France senior national team this year.

- Liverpool are preparing to go "all-in" to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and winger Cody Gakpo over a new contract, (Eindhovens Dagblad)

- Newcastle set to make a third bid of £60m to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but it will be rejected. (Telegraph)

- Discussions are continuing between former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Serie A side Cremonese over a free transfer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- After Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos put the brakes on a move to Marseille, he can either stay, move to another club, or "wait for the miracle" that boyhood club Real Betis find a way to sign him. But Betis would struggle to make a deal work financially, both in terms of wages and a transfer fee, as they work elsewhere trying to bring back Antony from Manchester United. (Diario AS)

- Atletico Madrid would only accept an offer of over €42m to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher, with Tottenham interested. (Marca)

- Tottenham are also interested in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, 30. (GMS)

- Aston Villa have made a €15m offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, which is short of PSG's €20m valuation. (L'Equipe)

- Villa are also looking at West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, 28, as a potential replacement for Morgan Rogers should he leave Villa Park, but any deal is expected to require an offer worth at least £60m. (Footmercato)

- Wolves are in advanced talks with Genk regarding a move to sign striker Tolu Arokodare. (Mirror)

- West Ham are closing in on signing two midfielders, with the Hammers hopeful of getting deals over the line for Southampton's Mateus Fernandes and Monaco's Soungoutou Magassa. (Guardian)

- Negotiations between Lyon and Villarreal are underway over the signing of signing Georgia international striker Georges Mikautadze. (L'Equipe)

- Free agent defender Cesar Azpilicueta is set to sign for Sevilla, with a medical scheduled on Friday. He has agreed to a one-year contract. (Diario AS)

- A loan deal has been sanctioned by Tottenham Hotspur for 18-year-old defender Luka Vuskovic to join Hamburg. (Daily Mail)

- Clubs in the MLS, as well as Wrexham, have seen their interest in defender Andrea Carboni dismissed by Monza. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bournemouth are closing in on a move to sign AC Milan defender Alex Jimenez. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Talks are ongoing between Leeds United and Brighton regarding a loan move for attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. (Ben Jacobs)

- An enquiry has been made by Lyon for Internazionale striker Mehdi Taremi. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Multiple Premier League clubs as well as Sevilla are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe. (TEAMtalk)