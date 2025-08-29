Premier League news latest updates: Slot previews Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Julien Laurens & Don Hutchison debate how the Newcastle fans will react if Alexander Isak returns to the first-team after the transfer window closes. (2:55)

We're already into the third matchweek of the new Premier League season and narratives are starting to take shape.

For the likes of Manchester United and West Ham, this weekend could either prompt a charge up the table or maybe even a change in the dugout, particularly with the ensuing international break.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are sitting top of the pile and would dearly like to remain there for another couple of weeks. The Gunners face Liverpool in the most high-profile game of the weekend, one day after Spurs host Bournemouth in north London.

Mikel Arteta, Thomas Frank and their Premier League managerial colleagues will be speaking to the press today with some likely dreading it more than others.

Ruben Amorim's first words since United's FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two's Grimsby Town in midweek will be appointment viewing, while Nuno Espírito Santo has had plenty to say about his relationship with the Nottingham Forest hierarchy and could do so again.

Elsewhere, Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is keen to see his team get their first points -- and score their first goal -- of the campaign and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are looking to get their title tilt back on track.

With just three days remaining in the transfer window, there is surely also going to be plenty of talk of ins and outs as clubs scramble to get their squads prepared for every eventuality.