Newcastle are close to sealing a £64.9 million ($87.5m) deal for VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade with the Germany international due to undergo a medical on Friday, sources have told ESPN.
Woltemade is expected at the club training ground on Friday morning.
The 23-year-old, capped twice by Germany, had been a target for Bayern Munich, but Newcastle have moved ahead of the Bundesliga champions in the race for the 6ft 6ins striker after having a bid accepted by Stuttgart for the player.
A successful conclusion of a deal for Woltemade could unlock the door for Alexander Isak to complete a move to Liverpool, but sources have said that the Premier League champions have yet to increase their £110m bid for the Sweden international following its rejection by Newcastle earlier this month.
Newcastle have endured a difficult summer in the transfer market with the club struggling to attract a new striker.
Efforts to sign Liam Delap, João Pedro, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike all failed to result in a successful conclusion, with each player choosing to join a Premier League rival.
Newcastle are still attempting to add further reinforcements, with moves for Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jørgen Strand Larsen still possible before Monday's 7 p.m. BST transfer deadline.