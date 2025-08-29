The "ESPN FC Live" crew discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield with Real Madrid set to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said the club will "always" try to improve the squad but refused to be drawn on whether they will move to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak before next week's transfer deadline.

Isak was the subject of a rejected £110m bid from Liverpool earlier this month and, should Newcastle manage to complete the signing of a new striker in the coming days, the Premier League champions are expected to return with an improved offer for the Sweden international.

Liverpool have also held talks with Crystal Palace over signing defender Marc Guéhi, though time is running out for the Reds to get deals over the line.

"As always, we try to sign players that can help but there is no reason to complain after the first two games that we need more," Slot said. "But if we can strengthen, we will, if it is the right money and the right player. But there are only four days left so let's see if we do something."

- Premier League presser day live blog

- Transfer rumours, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

Liverpool are set to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, with both teams having won their first two games of the season.

On the importance of this weekend's game in the title race, Slot said: "You do play better later in the season so you can lose ground [early] but not a lot. Although, I would be surprised if there will be a points record and a team gets more than 100 points because of the strength in the league. So you are able to drop a few points and still be competitive. But the best thing is not to drop points."

Liverpool are likely to be boosted by the return of Alexis Mac Allister to the matchday squad against Arsenal, with the Argentina international having resumed training after missing Monday night's trip to Newcastle.