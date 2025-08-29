Julien Laurens & Don Hutchison debate if Jarrod Bowen should leave West Ham after a poor start to the season for the club. (2:12)

West Ham have announced the signing of Southampton's Mateus Fernandes, adding a much-needed reinforcement to their midfield.

West Ham have suffered three straight defeats to start the season, including a chaotic 3-2 loss to Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, leaving manager Graham Potter under scrutiny.

The Hammers will be hoping that Fernandes will add energy and quality in midfield that looks shaky after conceding 11 goals in three games.

The transfer is reportedly worth over £40 million ($53m).

"I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited to play for West Ham," Fernandes said in a statement. "I think it's a big step for me.

"It's a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.

"I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football.

"I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day."