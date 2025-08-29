The "ESPN FC Live" crew discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield with Real Madrid set to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League. (0:53)

How will Alexander-Arnold be welcomed back to Anfield in UCL tie? (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England's squad to face Andorra and Serbia in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers next month.

Thomas Tuchel has recalled Marcus Rashford following his loan move from Manchester United to Barcelona, as well as selecting uncapped duo Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Manchester City defender John Stones has also returned to the group after injury but there was no place for Jack Grealish despite his fine start at Everton on loan from City or veteran Kyle Walker, while Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney was also left out to make room for Rashford.

Jude Bellingham, Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer all miss out through injury. Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is the omission of Alexander-Arnold despite making a high-profile summer switch from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has endured a difficult start to life at Real Madrid. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 26-year-old was also left out of Madrid's starting line-up for Sunday's 3-0 win at Real Oviedo.

Madrid paid €10 milion ($11.5m) to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup, where he made five appearances in their run to the semifinals.

Tuchel instead relies on Chelsea's Reece James -- who he managed at Stamford Bridge -- and Newcastle's Tino Livramento at right-back with Arsenal's Myles Lewis Skelly and Spence on the opposite flank.

Spence earns his first call-up after a promising start under new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank while Anderson, 22, is rewarded for impressing at the City Ground after joining Forest from Newcastle in July last year.

England squad for 2026 World Cup qualifers:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins