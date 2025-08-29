Steve Nicol criticises Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis after manager Nuno Espírito Santo spoke poorly of their working relationship. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Juventus right back Nicolò Savona, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Savona is set to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of a potential €15 million ($17.4m) move to the Premier League side.

He would become Nottingham Forest's ninth summer signing.

Nicolò Savona made 19 starts for Juventus last season. Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Juventus' general manager Damien Comolli confirmed to Sky Italia at the Champions League draw on Thursday that an agreement had been reached with Forest for the transfer.

- Palace face FA investigation over fans' banner at Forest match

- Report: Hudson-Odoi nets in Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest draw

Savona will vie with Ola Aina and Neco Williams for the right back spot.

He made 19 starts and nine appearances off the bench for Juventus in Serie A last term, and has three Italy under-21 caps.

Savona will join Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye, Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha, Douglas Luiz and Angus Dunn in signing for Forest this summer.