Ruben Amorim has said he wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay at Manchester United despite the midfielder indicating to the club that he wants to explore a move away before the transfer deadline.

Mainoo is concerned that a lack of game time under Amorim could cost him a place at next summer's World Cup.

The 20-year-old hasn't featured in the Premier League yet this season and on Friday was left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia during the September international break.

It has prompted Mainoo and his representatives to ask for a move before the transfer window closes on Monday. Amorim, though, insists he wants the youngster to remain part of his squad.

"I want Kobbie to stay," Amorim told a news conference on Friday.

"He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie, so that is not going to change. I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed.

"Everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week."

United are hopeful of sealing a deal with Real Betis for Antony before the deadline, while negotiations with Napoli for Rasmus Hojlund are also ongoing.