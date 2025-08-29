Craig Burley slams Ruben Amorim for his stubbornness at Manchester United following their Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has admitted that emotion got the better of him during his post-match comments following the defeat to Grimsby Town and insists he's focused on leading Manchester United against Burnley.

Amorim said "something has to change" following the penalty shootout defeat to the fourth-tier side and claimed his players had "spoken really loud about what they want" with their performance at Blundell Park.

The result has increased the pressure on the Portuguese coach ahead of Burnley's trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

But the 40-year-old was smiling as he walked into his pre-match news conference at Carrington on Friday before he explained that his frustration had boiled over after watching his team lose at Grimsby.

"Guys, to be really honest with you, every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I'm going to be like that," said Amorim.

Ruben Amorim explained his emotions after Wednesday's shock defeat to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I'm going to say that sometimes I hate my players. Sometimes I love my players. Sometimes I want to defend my players.

"This is my way of doing things and I'm going to be like that. And I felt that, in that moment, I was so frustrated and annoyed."

Amorim has had to deal with a number of setbacks since his appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor in November.

Defeat at League Two Grimsby was another low point and the former Sporting CP boss has admitted that, in the heat of the moment, he sometimes feels that he wants to walk away.

"Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don't want to be with them," he said.

- Is this the beginning of the end for Amorim?

- Instant meme! Amorim's tactics board goes viral

- Why Man United's best player may be their biggest problem

- Is Grimsby's defeat of Man United the biggest upset in League Cup history?

"I need to improve on that. It's going to be hard. But now I'm good with the next one.

"In that moment [after losing to Grimsby] I was really upset and really disappointed because I felt that we had a very good preseason, we were playing better, we were being consistent in the way we played.

"We played badly for 30 minutes against Fulham. And then that kind of performance [against Grimsby], I was really disappointed with everything. But now it's a new game and I'm focused on the next one."