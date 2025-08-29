Jobe Bellingham speaks on why he wanted to join Borussia Dortmund and how his brother Jude Bellingham reacted to the news. (2:05)

Thomas Tuchel has apologised for describing elements of Jude Bellingham's behaviour as "repulsive" in a radio interview after England's previous game in June.

The morning after the Three Lions suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, Tuchel spoke at length to talkSPORT about the "edge" and "fire" Bellingham has in his game.

Tuchel went on to say of the Real Madrid midfielder that "if he smiles, he wins everyone but sometimes you see the rage, the hunger and the fire and it comes out in a way that can be a bit repulsive.

"For example, for my mother when she sits in front of the TV. I see that."

England have not played since but Tuchel addressed the issue on Friday after announcing his squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia -- matches for which Bellingham is injured due to shoulder surgery.

"I used this word unintentionally, just to make it very clear," he said.

"I used it unintentionally. There was no message. There was no hidden agenda. I fully understood and understand that it's my responsibility that I created these headlines. I am sorry for the upset and I am sorry for the upset for the headlines I created.

"I am experienced enough and should've known better. I should've done better. I thought I have a little bit more credit maybe with you guys that I do all this in my second language.

"I did on the morning after a loss with not a lot of sleep. I did it in a live interview and I used the wrong word.

"Again, it's my responsibility. I used the wrong word, I didn't want to use this word, I used it, I created the upset, it's my responsibility."

Pushed on whether he contacted Bellingham after the interview, Tuchel replied: "Of course, I made contact straight away with him.

"Jude focuses now on his process in rehabilitation, and we focus on Andorra and Serbia.