Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Wrexham cult hero Ollie Palmer as he ended his three-and-a-half year stay at the Championship side and headed to Swindon Town.

Reynolds described Palmer's departure as a "gut punch" but said the striker's goals and work ethic was a major reason why the club have reached the Championship. Palmer, 33, has departed Wrexham by "mutual consent."

Palmer joined Wrexham in January 2022 and leaves with a record of 46 goals in 156 appearances. Back then Wrexham were in the National League, but he has helped them secure three promotions on the bounce to reach the second tier of English football.

"I'd like to wish Ollie all the best," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. "He's been great for us over the last three-and-a-half years, and it's a good opportunity for him now to go and get first-team football again -- as well as move back closer to his family."

Palmer's departure continues the squad turnover at Wrexham as they tackle the Championship. Wrexham legend Paul Mullin moved on loan to Wigan while Jack Marriott has joined Reading. Palmer has signed a two-year deal at Swindon.

Palmer, who appeared in Deadpool and Wolverine, said: "I'm really excited to sign for a club of Swindon's stature. The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the lads, working with the manager, and getting started in front of the fans at the County Ground.

"When I spoke with the manager, his vision for the club really stood out. The way Swindon finished last season shows what this team is capable of, and I can't wait to be a part of it."