Alejandro Garnacho was in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea from Manchester United.

The two clubs have agreed a fixed fee of £40 million ($54m) for the 21-year-old, sources have told ESPN, with Garnacho having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

While the move has yet to be confirmed by either club, Garnacho was in the stands for Chelsea's home game against Fulham.

Garnacho, who was critical of Amorim after being left on the bench for United's Europa League final against Tottenham in May, had been training away from the main group at Carrington while his future was being resolved.

The Argentina international has scored 16 goals in 93 Premier League appearances and is set to become another attacking option for Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho was in the stands at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's game against Fulham on Saturday. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson and James Olley was used in this report.