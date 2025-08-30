European soccer updates: Chelsea-Fulham, Man United-Burnley

Open Extended Reactions

It's the final weekend before the international break, and across Europe, several intriguing matchups are set to unfold.

In the Premier League, Saturday kicks off with Chelsea hosting Fulham in a London derby. At Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim's Manchester United look to put their humiliating Carabao Cup exit against Grimsby Town behind them when they face Burnley, with the Portuguese manager under mounting pressure to earn his first win of the season.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank will aim to extend his unbeaten run as Tottenham Hotspur take on Bournemouth, while Newcastle United seek redemption after a last-minute defeat to Liverpool when they travel to take on newly promoted Leeds United.

Over in the Bundesliga, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich continue their strong start, with all eyes once again on Harry Kane as they take on Augsburg. With plenty of action lined up across the continent, Saturday promises drama and storylines from every corner of Europe.

Enjoy all the highlights and big moments across Europe from the day's action.