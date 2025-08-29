Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks on his future at the club ahead of their game against Burnley. (1:54)

Manchester United have accepted an offer from Real Betis for Antony, sources have told ESPN.

The two clubs have negotiated a permanent move that could be worth up to £25 million ($34m). United will also be due 50% of any future transfer.

Antony has been given permission to discuss personal terms with Betis, where he spent a successful loan spell last season, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

One source close to the deal has told ESPN there is still "work to do."

Antony helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final last season. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

If the deal gets the final green light, it will bring to an end Antony's torrid three-year spell at Old Trafford.

He arrived from Ajax under former boss Erik ten Hag in 2022, but struggled to make a significant impact. His transfer fee of £86 million ($116m) makes him the second most expensive signing in United's history behind Paul Pogba.

Antony impressed on loan at Betis last season, scoring nine goals in 26 games, following his move in January.

On his return to United this summer, he was omitted from the squad for the preseason tour of the U.S. and ordered to train away from the senior squad with other players surplus to requirements, including Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.