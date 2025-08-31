Open Extended Reactions

We continue our live coverage on this final weekend before the international break with several standout matchups across Europe.

In the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion will be desperate for their first win of the season as they welcome Manchester City, who are aiming to rebound from last weekend's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Later comes the headline clash: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, a meeting between two title contenders that promises to be one of the games of the season.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga; in Serie A, Genoa face Juventus.

Enjoy all the highlights and big moments across Europe from Sunday's action.