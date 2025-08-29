Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks on his future at the club ahead of their game against Burnley. (1:54)

Ruben Amorim says he is planning to remain as Manchester United manager, but has admitted he cannot guarantee he will still be in the job after the international break.

Defeat to League Two Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday has increased the pressure on the Portuguese coach ahead of Burnley's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

He hinted in his post-match interviews at Blundell Park that he would assess his position with club bosses during the two-week break for international fixtures, which begins on Monday.

Asked at a news conference on Friday whether he could be absolutely certain he will still be United boss after the international break, Amorim said he thinks "it is not going to change" but stopped short of offering a cast-iron guarantee.

"I don't know what is going to happen," he said.

"That is my idea [to continue] but I'm not going to promise you nothing [about] what the future will be. But I am the manager of Manchester United and I think that is not going to change."

Ruben Amorim is under renewed pressure following Manchester United's shock loss to Grimsby Town. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

United head into the game against Burnley looking for their first win of the season.

A positive performance in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend was followed by a mixed display in the 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Amorim said he was "shocked" by what he saw at Grimsby and said his players are still suffering from the scars of last season when United slumped to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League, their lowest for more than 50 years.

"I feel the players are always thinking about the past," he said.

"They think there is something in the water here or in the food. It's in our minds. We just need to think about the next game. We dropped a level [against Grimsby]. Now we have to respond in the next game.

"It's not about the result, it is the way we play. Last game we had some moments that I had that feeling, that when it's tough everyone is trying to do his own thing.

"Football is funny because we have a great preseason, a great game against Arsenal that we lost, but then that 30 minutes against Fulham we clearly lacked confidence in the game, and we took that feeling to the next game."