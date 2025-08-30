Ian Darke and Rob Dawson believe Manchester United still need to sign at least two players as the end of the summer transfer window approaches. (1:44)

Chelsea could make a fresh offer for Barcelona star Fermín López, while Kobbie Mainoo is trying to find an escape route to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe as the window closes on Monday.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Newcastle on verge of signing Woltemade in £64.9m deal

- Antony saga takes twist as Betis 'withdraw' offer to Man United

TRENDING RUMORS

- The future of Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermín López remains up in the air as Chelsea weigh up a late move. Barcelona do not want to lose the 22-year-old, but their economic situation means a deal is possible under the right conditions. Mundo Deportivo reports that Chelsea had an opening offer turned down, and may be back in after Xavi Simons opted to join Tottenham Hotspur. MD adds that Barcelona are looking for a transfer fee of €90m, but that could be lowered if the player asks to leave. Right now, López appears happy at the Catalan club, but his advisers know that a very lucrative deal will be on the table and things could change by Monday. However, on Saturday head coach Hansi Flick has said he is "convinced" López will stay.

- Kobbie Mainoo has reiterated his desire to leave Manchester United against the wishes of manager Ruben Amorim, so says the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time in his preferred position under Amorim, leading to a possible exit before the transfer window closes. Man United and Amorim are thought to have turned down Mainoo's request, who is targeting regular football in a bid to make Thomas Tuchel's England squad for next summer's FIFA World Cup. Chelsea have previously expressed an interest in signing the young midfielder.

- The Daily Mail also reports that Aston Villa have enquired about a potential loan deal for West Ham United's Lucas Paquetá. Villa are proposing an initial £5 million loan fee, with a future obligation to sign the Brazilian permanently for £45 million next summer. However, at this time, West Ham are only willing to sanction an immediate permanent exit. Villa are keen to strengthen in the final days of the summer transfer window, having also been heavily linked with a move for former loan star Marco Asensio of Paris Saint-Germain.

- Arsenal are set to sign defender Piero Hincapié on loan after striking a deal with Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Athletic. The Gunners will also have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for a fee of around €52 million. Hincapie, 23, is set to travel to London this weekend to undergo a medical with Arsenal, who have already strengthened their defensive line this summer with the acquisition of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

- AC Milan are willing to pay €15 million to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Serie A giants are confident they can agree a deal with City, although it is reported that Akanji would prefer to remain in England if possible. As things stand, Milan are waiting for the approval of the Switzerland international before submitting a formal bid. Akanji, 30, is under contract at the Etihad until June 2027.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Christopher Nkunku has left Chelsea and signed for AC Milan on a permanent transfer. Read

- Nottingham Forest have signed defender Nicolò Savona from Juventus for €13m plus €2.5m in add-ons on a five-year deal.

- Newcastle United have signed Germany striker Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart. Sources have told ESPN the fee agreed was £64.9m. Read

- Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for a fee of around €60m. Read

- Crystal Palace have signed winger Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for fee in excess of €30m.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Galatasaray are working behind the scenes to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, although it remains to be seen whether interest from the Premier League will resurface in the final days of the window. (Rudy Galetti)

- Marseille want at least €15 million for Adrien Rabiot, who is set to leave the club in the final days of the transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fiorentina midfielder Amir Richardson is in advanced negotiations with Sevilla. (Foot Mercato)

- Diego Carlos is one step away from joining Como on loan from Fenerbahce with a future transfer option. (Nicolo Schira)

- Winger Eliesse Ben Seghir's proposed transfer from AS Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen is now a "done deal." The 20-year-old will travel to Germany this weekend. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Leeds United are accelerating their efforts to sign Leicester City attacker Bilal El Khannouss. (Football Insider)

- Bournemouth have rejected a £4 million bid from Crystal Palace for midfielder David Brooks. (Sky Sports)

- Blackburn Rovers have agreed a €2 million deal with KAA Gent for Icelandic striker Andri Gudjohnsen. (Sacha Tavolieri)