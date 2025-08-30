Ale Moreno discusses transfer links between Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Bayern Munich. (1:23)

AC Milan have signed Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku on a contract until June 2030.

Sources have told ESPN that Nkunku leaves Stamford Bridge for €42 million ($49m), having only started 11 Premier League games for the club since a big-money move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

France forward Nkunku scored 18 goals in 62 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

But the 27-year-old saw his playing time in west London impacted by injury.

Christopher Nkunku struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Nkunku began his career at Paris Saint-Germain before joining RB Leipzig in 2019, where he scored 70 goals in 172 games and won DFB-Pokal titles.

He has won 14 caps for France and scored one goal.

Another player set to leave Chelsea imminently is Nicolas Jackson, after Bayern Munich agreed a season-long loan move for another out-of-favour striker.

