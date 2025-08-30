Stevie Nicol questions Ruben Amorim's impact at Manchester United after another bad loss to Grimsby Town. (1:16)

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Napoli to sign striker Rasmus Højlund on loan until the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

They Serie A side are set to pay an initial loan fee of €6m with an obligation to make the Denmark international's move permanent for €44m if they qualify for the Champions League.

Sources have told ESPN that Højlund's medical is pencilled in to take place on Sunday. United are waiting to be told if the player has agreed personal terms with Napoli before giving the transfer the final green light.

Højlund was not included in United's matchday squad for the Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has not been involved in any of United's first four games of the season and last featured as a substitute in the final game of the preseason tour of the U.S. against Everton in Atlanta.

Højlund said during the trip to the U.S. that he was determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford this season.

However, the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig and his continued omission from the squad under Ruben Amorim has forced a change of heart.

Højlund, who has experience in Italy with Atalanta, is keen to play as much as possible ahead of the World Cup next summer.

If he agrees to join Napoli, he will link up with former United teammate Scott McTominay, who moved to Italy 12 months ago.

Napoli are set to face United's neighbours Manchester City in the Champions League on September 18.