Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson felt his players showed the necessary grit to claim victory at Millwall and a landmark result ahead of the international break.

Not only was the 2-0 victory gained at The Den a first Sky Bet Championship win of the season, but it was the Red Dragons' first in the second tier since a final-day victory over Rotherham in the 1981-82 campaign.

Kieffer Moore set them on their way with his fourth goal in three games before Lewis O'Brien sealed the result, but only after a lengthy delay following a serious-looking injury to goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Parkinson said: "We showed a gritty and determined nature to us today, and I think that was important.

"You have to do that here at Millwall because they're a good side and it's a really difficult place to come -- I've managed here many times and I've played here, and you've got to be stand up and be counted.

"Every single player, everybody who's on the coach, has got to do their bit to make sure you give yourself the best chance of getting a result.

"I'm so pleased for the boys. Tuesday was a great win at Preston [in the Carabao Cup] and I felt the belief was coming into us a little bit."

Wrexham's Lewis O'Brien celebrates his goal with Kieffer Moore in the victory over Millwall. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Parkinson was able to give an update on Wales international Ward, who had to be treated on the pitch for 12 minutes before finally being substituted.

"He's obviously concussed initially and then he's damaged his elbow," he said.

"He's in hospital now getting X-rayed, so it doesn't look good -- you've got to say when the physio is telling me it doesn't look good, you are fearing the worst, but obviously we haven't got the definitive answer yet."

Wrexham took the lead in the 57th minute when Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda came out to claim Max Cleworth's cross from deep, but was beaten to it by Moore, who nodded into an empty net.

Millwall struggled to find a response, with Aidomo Emakhu volleying just wide before Kevin Nisbet blazed over three minutes into added time after Ward injured himself in dropping Joe Bryan's long ball.

After he was stretchered off, the Red Dragons sealed victory 18 minutes beyond the 90 when James McClean put O'Brien in behind and he lofted the ball over Benda to score.

Millwall boss Alex Neil said: "I think where we came up short in the game was our use of the ball.

"In the final third our use of the ball, whether it was a cross, whether it was a finish, whether it was the final run [wasn't good enough].

"Obviously we had much more territory, much more use of the game, if you like, and then even the first goal we conceded was a mistake.

"Steven comes fishing for it, doesn't get there and Kieffer managed to get a touch on it and scores the goal.

"Then from there it allows Wrexham to sit in, and that suits them down to the ground -- they don't really need to go searching for anything else."