Open Extended Reactions

Everton boss David Moyes said that Jack Grealish is "better than I thought he was" after the forward grabbed two more assists in the 3-2 win at Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester City winger created goals for Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and was also involved in Iliman Ndiaye's strike as Moyes' side earned the three points at Molineux.

Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad on Friday, has already created four goals for his new club after registering just two Premier League assists in two poor campaigns at City.

And he looks like giving Everton the X-factor that could keep them away from trouble this season.

Asked about his great start at the club, Moyes replied: "It's nothing to do with me, let me tell you, it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better.

Jack Grealish has hit the ground running at Everton after joining on a season-long loan in the summer window. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"There's a wee bit to prove, I'm sure, I think we all have. I think in life, you've always got something you have to strive to do.

"And I think Jack wants to show that he's a good player. I think he's showing it at the moment.

"I think some of his football has been really good. The biggest compliment I could probably give him is he's better than I thought he was. You know, he's so good.

"I think what Jack gives us is something just on the edge, which, hopefully it's on the edge of creativeness and maybe scoring goals."

Wolves, in contrast, look set for a difficult campaign as they slipped to a third straight defeat, with Hwang Hee-Chan making it 1-1 and Rodrigo Gomes setting up a grandstand finish.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was missing with a "niggle," amid reported bids from Newcastle, but boss Vitor Pereira says the Norway international will be at the club when Monday's transfer window shuts.

- Jack Grealish shines again as Everton defeat Wolves 3-2

- Grealish hails David Moyes as key reason for Everton switch

- Ndiaye and Grealish are already a history-making pairing for Everton

"Of course, of course," he said. "But Jorgen, as I told you before, he got a kick in the Achilles tendon in the game against Bournemouth.

"He tried to help us in the last game, but the level of the inflammation increased and meant that we did an MRI and he has something there, not serious, but with a big risk if he plays today."

Frustrated Wolves fans chanted 'back the team or sell the club' to the board and Pereira is hoping for two additions before Monday.

"They [the Wolves board] are trying to help the team," the Portuguese coach said. "I hope, until the end of the market, they can add at least two players to help us, because we need more solutions.

"I understand the supporters, but I'm suffering. I'm suffering with them.

"It will be a tough, tough, tough season, for sure, but we know that we can and we will play better."