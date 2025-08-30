Wrexham beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den earning their first second-tier victory in 43 years. (0:50)

Middlesbrough extended their winning start in the Championship and climbed top of the table with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United who went rock-bottom.

Tommy Conway scored the only goal 19 minutes into the second half to make it four wins out of four in the league for Rob Edwards' side.

But Ruben Selles' miserable start to life at Sheffield United continues, with the Blades still looking for their first point of the season and United's away fans at the Riverside chanting for Selles to be sacked.

Kieffer Moore's header put Wrexham on their way to their first win of the season in the Championship as they ground out a 2-0 victory at Millwall.

It was Wrexham's first win in the second-tier since they defeated Rotherham on the final day of the 1981-82 season, and it was sealed by Lewis O'Brien's goal deep into stoppage time.

Wrexham earned their first Championship win of the season against Millwall on Saturday. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

The only thing that took the shine off the result for Phil Parkinson's side was a serious injury to Danny Ward, who was carried off on a stretcher not long before O'Brien's clincher.

West Bromwich Albion brought an end to Stoke City's 100% start season after securing a 1-0 win to extend their own unbeaten run. The lone goal came courtesy of summer signing Nat Phillips in the 14th minute.

Oxford United earned their first Championship point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Coventry City while Bristol City beat Hull 4-2, Portsmouth secured a 1-0 home victory over Preston North End and QPR cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Charlton.

Swansea breezed to a deserved 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and Josh Sargent's brace handed Norwich a 2-0 triumph over 10-man Blackburn at Ewood Park after Sean McLoughlin was sent off in the 44th minute.

Ipswich Town remain winless after a 2-2 draw against Derby and Southampton's trip to Watford finished with the same scoreline.