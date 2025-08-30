Should there be an apology from the referees to Fulham? (1:28)

Burnley manager Scott Parker and his counterpart at Fulham, Marco Silva, both expressed their dismay with video assistant referees after their teams suffered Premier League defeats thanks to VAR interventions on Saturday.

Parker's Burnley looked set to claim a valuable point at Manchester United after his side twice fought back to level.

Then, with the clock just into added-on time, United winger Amad Diallo had his jersey pulled by Jaidon Anthony as they ran into the area. On-field referee Sam Barrott declined to give a penalty, but was told to review the incident on video and he changed his mind

In the first half, United had a penalty overturned by VAR Stuart Attwell sent Barrott to the monitor to look again at a tussle between Kyle Walker and Mason Mount.

"It's the way the game is going," Parker said after the 3-2 loss at Old Trafford. "It's going to become the most sterile game there is. We're probably months or a year away from not celebrating goals.

"I stand on the touchline, you score a goal and I feel like there's a million things go through your mind, a checklist, was it offside? Did he step on his toe two minutes before? We need to get a computer out."

Silva, meanwhile, struggled to contain his unhappiness after Chelsea gained from some contentious refereeing calls in a 2-0 win over west London neighbours Fulham.

A bad-tempered match -- won through a header from João Pedro late in the first half and penalty after the break from Enzo Fernández -- turned on a decision in the first half to disallow what had looked a fine goal from 18-year-old Josh King for Fulham.

The decision incensed Silva, whose display of feelings on the touchline was impossible to misinterpret.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was let furious with the officiating in his team's loss to Chelsea. EPA/DAVID CLIFF

Referee Robert Jones, watching on the pitch-side VAR screen, judged there had been a "careless challenge" on Trevoh Chalobah by Rodrigo Muniz in the buildup, but that was not the way Silva saw it.

"Unbelievable the goal was disallowed," said Silva, who was also unhappy with the amount of stoppage time at the end of the first half in which Chelsea scored.

"After the second corner it was already nine minutes of extra time. The game didn't stop during the eight minutes, so the game should be stopped after the first corner."

Silva resorted to laughing sarcastically early in the second half when Chelsea were awarded a penalty for handball against Ryan Sessegnon following another video review, which highlighted two potential infringements -- a push and a handball -- by Pedro in the buildup.

"Yes it's handball from Sess, but before that moment you can find easy two or three fouls for ourselves," said Silva.

"Our players went with the referee to the screen and they were laughing. A stamp on Alex Iwobi, handball from João Pedro and the pushing on Joachim [Andersen].

"It's the same VAR that in the first half found something unbelievable like a stamp from Rodrigo. The same people didn't see a stamp on Iwobi. I don't understand the direction that it's going."

After a long delay, Fernández converted the spot kick down the middle in the 56th.

"For someone that loves football as a manager, a former football player, as a fan sometimes when I just watch a game, I feel sad, really," Silva said when asked for his views on the refereeing decisions. "Just that."

