Transfer rumors, news: Bayern's Lookman offer rejected, Spurs linked

Tottenham Hotspur could make a late move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman after Bayern Munich had an offer rebuffed, while Newcastle United are closing in on AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk -- and that could pave the way for Alexander Isak to finally join Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe ahead of the window closing on Monday.

Ademola Lookman is desperate to secure a move before the window closes. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

- Ademola Lookman has been trying to find a route out of Atalanta for much of the summer, and Sport Mediaset reports that Bayern Munich have seen an attempt to sign the 27-year-old on a straight loan rejected. Bayern are having to look at other options after their move for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson collapsed due to an injury to Liam Delap. Atalanta are only interested in a full transfer, or a loan with the obligation to make the move permanent. Internazionale have already seen a €45 million bid rebuffed after Lookman seemed certain to be headed to San Siro. Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur are now being linked with late moves before Monday's deadline.

- Newcastle are discussing a move for Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, reports The Sun. Negotiations are ongoing regarding an initial loan move for the 28-year-old that would include an option to be made permanent for a fee in the region of £30 million. After completing the blockbuster signing of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, Ukraine international Dovbyk would be the Magpies' second forward signing of the summer, which would open the door to Alexander Isak potentially completing his switch to Liverpool.

- Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, reports Fabrizio Romano. They are set to challenge rivals Galatasaray for the 32-year-old, after City turned down a €10m offer from the Turkish giants. The Premier League club are willing to call time on Ederson's eight-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, with Paris Saint-Germain and Italy international shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma lined up as a replacement. According to Nicolo Schira, Donnarumma has agreed to terms on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

- A move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being considered by AC Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoneri are reported to be keen to reinforce manager Massimiliano Allegri's defense before the transfer window closes, but after stalling in their pursuit of Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, they are now exploring alternatives, with Gomez, 28, one of the names on their radar. However, The Mirror reports that the Reds would have no interest in parting ways with Gomez -- who is also wanted by Crystal Palace as a potential replacement for Marc Guéhi -- with manager Arne Slot determined to keep hold of him due to his versatility.

- Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has been added to the shortlist of Serie A side Juventus, says Gazzetta dello Sport. The 27-year-old has been identified as an alternative to Atlético Madrid's Nahuel Molina, and they are set to make an approach to sign him from Old Trafford on loan. Mazraoui made his first appearance of the season on Saturday when coming on as a substitute during United's 3-2 Premier League victory over Burnley.

- Juventus and clubs in the Premier League are keeping tabs on the situation of RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda. The Bianconeri are "seriously interested" in landing the 25-year-old ahead of the transfer window deadline. (Philipp Hinze)

- Nottingham Forest have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-In. The proposal is believed to be worth an initial €30m that could become €60m if conditions are met. (L'Equipe)

- Multiple clubs are interested in Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. Bayern, Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth are all said to be looking at the 19-year-old, with the Bundesliga champions considering a late approach on loan with an obligation to become permanent. (The Guardian)

- Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is on the radar of West Ham United, but they could face competition from Stuttgart. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Iceland international and Gent striker Andri Gudjohnsen is set to join Blackburn Rovers after a £2m deal was agreed. He is the son of former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen. (Mike McGrath)

- RB Leipzig still want to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, but there is concern they might not be able to meet his valuation. (Philipp Hinze)

- Fiorentina are lining up a free transfer for former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Negotiations are ongoing between AC Milan and Marseille regarding a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- A medical has been scheduled on Sunday as Brighton & Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey is set to join Fiorentina. (Nicolo Schira)

- RB Leipzig don't want to part ways with attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner despite interest from Crystal Palace and Villarreal. (Philipp Hinze)

- West Ham fullback Emerson Palmieri is set to complete a switch to Marseille. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Ittihad are keen on FC Porto attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora. (L'Equipe)

- Switzerland international and Al Rayyan forward Breel Embolo is on Roma's shortlist. An offer worth €20m would be enough to sign him. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Pisa are closing in on a move to sign free agent defender Raul Albiol. (Nicolo Schira)

- A deal has been agreed on by AC Milan and Bournemouth for fullback Álex Jiménez. He will join the Cherries on loan with an optional clause to make the move permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)