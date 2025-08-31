The ESPN FC crew debate if Chelsea are right to cancel Nicolas Jackson's potential loan to Bayern Munich. (2:45)

Fulham are looking to make a double signing before the transfer window shuts on Monday, having agreed a fee for Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk while they are also interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze on loan from AC Milan, sources have told ESPN.

The west London club have agreed a fee with Shakhtar for Kevin which is in excess of £34.6 million ($46.7m) with bonuses for what would be a club-record transfer.

The player is yet to agree personal terms but there is optimism from both clubs the transfer will go through for a fee which would surpass the £34m Emile Smith Rowe cost when he moved to Craven Cottage from Arsenal in 2024.

Kevin could become Fulham's first outfield signing of the summer transfer window. Esra Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kevin has represented Brazil at under-20 level and joined Shakhtar in 2024 from Palmeiras. Fulham have held a long-standing interest in the winger and have been in dialogue with Shakhtar for most of the summer. Kevin is set to arrive in London on Sunday to move the transfer forward.

Chukwueze is also on Fulham's radar and having made progress in talks last week, there is renewed optimism this deal can get done before the window closes.

If terms between Fulham and AC Milan can be agreed, Chukwueze would likely join Fulham on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent if certain criteria are met, sources have told ESPN. The winger joined AC Milan in 2023 from Villarreal and has 46 caps for Nigeria.

It's been a quiet summer for Fulham to date with 34-year-old goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte their sole arrival. They saw Andreas Pereira leave last week for Palmeiras while Carlos Vinícius left on a free transfer.