Millie Bright said that ruling herself out of England's European Championship-winning squad this summer was "by far the best decision I have ever made."

Bright, 32, withdrew from selection on the eve of the tournament, saying she did not feel "able to give 100% mentally or physically."

Her decision came shortly after she opted not to participate in England's Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain at the start of June due to burnout.

Bright was widely expected to start alongside captain Leah Williamson at the heart of the England defence two years after leading the Lionesses to the World Cup final in Williamson's injury-enforced absence.

England ultimately defended their Euros title via a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final with Manchester City's Alex Greenwood deputising for Bright at centre-back.

Millie Bright captained Chelsea in their 4-1 preseason friendly win over AC Milan on Saturday. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"You get into that mindset where nothing comes between what it takes to win," Bright told BBC Radio 5 Live's Women's Football Weekly podcast. "It's like an engine; you just keep going.

"When the season ended, when you finally allow yourself to relax it hits you and I was like: 'I just need to take a minute otherwise I am on the verge of a breakdown.'

"For the first time in a long time I figured out where I was at mentally and I couldn't even think about the Euros. That was a big indicator that I needed to back off a little bit and just breathe. For the first time I made a decision for me and not to please other people.

"Taking the decision in the summer was by far the best decision I have ever made and one that I am actually really proud of because it is not easy by any means."

Bright is now gearing up to lead Chelsea into the new Women's Super League season having undergone a minor procedure on her knee over the summer.

Chelsea begin the campaign with an eye-catching tie against City next weekend.