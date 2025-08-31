Shaka Hislop tries to look at the positives for Man United after their 3-2 win vs. Burnley in the Premier League. (1:26)

Manchester United are exploring a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez, sources have told ESPN.

United are interested in signing a goalkeeper before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Contact has also been made with Royal Antwerp over a deal for 23-year-old shot-stopper Senne Lammens. But club bosses have also continued to monitor Martínez's situation after having a loan offer rejected by Villa earlier in the summer.

United have stepped up their efforts to bring in another goalkeeper with both André Onana and Altay Bayindir enduring shaky starts to the season.

Onana was at fault for a goal during the shock Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town while Bayindir, who has started all three Premier League games, made mistakes against both Arsenal and Burnley.

Emi Martínez could replace Altay Bayindir as Ruben Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. Visionhaus/Getty Images

There has been speculation that Martínez could miss Villa's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday night amid United's interest.

United boss Ruben Amorim was asked about his goalkeeper situation following the 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday and did his best to defend both Bayindir and Onana.

"Everybody talks about the goalkeeper," the Portuguese coach said. "I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment. The players are struggling a little bit with all the things around the club. That is normal. So it's not just the goalkeepers. I think everybody has to improve."

Sources have told ESPN that Onana does not expect to leave United before the end of the window.

Villa eye Sancho with Lindelöf set to join

Jadon Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Villa, meanwhile, are interested in Jadon Sancho. United are keen for Sancho to leave before the deadline and the 25-year-old could join Villa on loan in a deal seperate to Martínez's potential move to Old Trafford.

Sancho has a year left on his contract at United and is set to be a free agent next summer.

Sources have also told ESPN that Villa are set to sign Victor Lindelöf on a free transfer. The centre-back left United in the summer after eight years at the club.

