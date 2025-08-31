Are Man City already out of the Premier League title race? (1:05)

Rodri has insisted that he cannot single handedly make Manchester City "win and win" after his return to the starting XI failed to inspire a turnaround in form for Pep Guardiola's team as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

Rodri made his first Premier League start for the club in 11 months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last year as a late Brajan Gruda strike condemned City to a second league defeat in as many weeks.

"I'm not Messi. I'm not going to come back and make the team win and win," Rodri said after the loss at the Amex Stadium. "This is a collective, when we won in the past, I needed all my teammates.

"For sure I have to recover and find my best level. It's not because I'm back we're going to win. It's a collective sport. Hopefully after the break we can come back much better."

Rodri's full Premier League return ended in defeat against Brighton on Sunday. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The Spain international did not mince his words when talking about what went wrong for City as their poor start to the season continued.

"Some of the mistakes we are doing are kids' mistakes, you are not concentrating and paying attention," he said. "The reality is that we have to raise the level if we want to compete.

"It's a matter of the team, changes, new players have to adapt and when you change the team that much it is difficult. This is our reality, it's not excuses."

Former City and Liverpool captain James Milner scored Brighton's equaliser from the penalty spot at the Amex and paid tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota -- whose number 20 shirt he has adopted this season after Jota's death in a car crash -- with his celebration.

"It was horrific [what happened to Jota]," he told the BBC.

James Milner dispatched his spot-kick to get Brighton level on Sunday. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"He was a great guy and a great teammate. I loved him as both. I've not scored for six years and I was wearing his number. Obviously I've got help from the great man.

"It's nice to get the goal in a victory. I'm delighted for the boys."

Information from PA contributed to this report.