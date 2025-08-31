Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has heaped praise on "unbelievable" midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after his stunning free kick earned his side a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Premier League champions continued their impressive start to their title defence, with Szoboszlai's 83rd-minute strike breaking the deadlock in a tense afternoon at Anfield.

"He's always been the player that I think he understands what a Liverpool player should look like," Slot said of Szoboszlai.

"If you wear this shirt, you should give everything no matter in what position you play. As a midfielder, he's always the first one to track back and to press high.

"And today I don't think he did anything wrong. Unbelievable game from him in the position he probably paid only two or three times in his life so it tells you a lot about the mentality he has."

Arne Slot has praised Szoboszlai's mentality after his starring role for Liverpool against Arsenal. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sunday's victory means Liverpool are now the only team in the league to have a 100% record this season, having already beaten Bournemouth and Newcastle United this term.

Asked what has impressed him most about his side's start to the campaign, Slot said: "Mentality. Having to bring quite a lot of new players in because quite a few left.

"And then if you have to start the season against Bourmouth who were last season already really good and this season again already on six points.

"Then you play Newcastle away, which is for every single team in the league one of the most difficult away games. And then Arsenal at home, which is definitely one of the three for the most difficult games of the season, and then already doing what we are doing. We're not perfect.

"We weren't perfect last season by the way as well, but still what you can see is a great mentality and everybody wants to work so hard to get a result over the line."