Aston Villa have completed the signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf on a free transfer, the club have announced.

The Sweden international joins Villa after leaving United at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed.

He has since been training with Vasteras SK, his hometown club.

The 31-year-old spent eight years at Old Trafford having arrived in 2017. He made 284 appearances and scored four goals.

Lindelöf, who has 71 Sweden caps to his name, is Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer at Villa.

He joins goalkeeper Marco Bizot, fellow defender Yasin Ozcan -- who has since been loaned to Anderlecht -- and striker Evann Guessand in making the move to Birmingham.