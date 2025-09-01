Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Vardy scored 145 goals in his time in the Premier League. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy has joined Serie A outfit Cremonese, the Italian club have announced.

The former Leicester City striker has signed a one-year contract in Italy with the option of a further year should the newly-promoted Cremonese avoid relegation.

Vardy has been without a club since his deal with the Championship side expired in June.

Reported competition from Dutch side Feyenoord has not stood in the way of Cremonese adding to their front line as they bid to stay in Serie A having been promoted after a playoff win over Spezia last season.

Since joining Leicester in 2012, Vardy scored 200 goals in over 500 appearances for the club. He was a key member of their title-winning squad during the 2015/16 season.

The former England international also has an FA Cup winner's medal from Leicester's run in 2021.

Cremonese have had a strong start to this year's Serie A campaign, beating AC Milan and Sassuolo in the league's opening two rounds.