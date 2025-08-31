Open Extended Reactions

Rasmus Højlund has completed a loan move from Manchester United to Napoli, the Italian club has confirmed.

The Denmark striker joins Napoli in a deal that includes a €6 million ($7m) loan fee with an obligation to make the move permanent for €44m, should they qualify for the Champions League, sources told ESPN.

Højlundflew to Italy this weekend to complete a medical at Napoli, who are managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli from Manchester United Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Højlund's future at United has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer. He openly expressed his desire to stay at the club but has not featured in any of the club's four fixtures to start the season.

Højlund joined United in 2023 in a £64m deal from Atalanta.

While he scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for the club, last season proved to be a struggle as he found the net just four times during the league campaign.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.