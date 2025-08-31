Should there be an apology from the referees to Fulham? (1:28)

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has called out the Premier League's video assistant referee (VAR), calling the level of officiating in the Premier League "shocking."

Robinson's teammate Josh King had his goal disallowed on Saturday after VAR intervened for a foul in the buildup by Rodrigo Muniz on Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, the PGMO later acknowledged that the decision to intervene was incorrect.

Michael Salisbury -- who was acting as VAR for the game at Stamford Bridge -- has since been replaced as VAR for Liverpool's win over Arsenal on Sunday with Referees' chief Howard Webb making contact with Fulham to discuss the decision.

"If they can check something for five minutes and still get it wrong, then what's actually the point?" Robinson said on Instagram.

"Standard of officiating in the Prem [Premier League] has been shocking for a while now."

Fulham manager Marco Silva also made his feelings about the decision clear after his side's loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

"How do you disallow a goal like that? It's unbelievable," Silva said. "We have meetings with the referees, the people in charge that we respect. We go there to see a direction, and one of the main things is that VAR is not here to re-referee the game.

"For me it's unbelievable to disallow that goal. I don't want to say more, as I will be punished."