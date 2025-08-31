Craig Burley says Hansi Flick has been left with more questions than answers about Barcelona's defending after they drew with Rayo Vallecano. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was not happy with his players as they scraped a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in LaLiga, with only a string of fine saves from goalkeeper Joan García ensuring they did not lose the game.

Lamine Yamal gave Barça a first-half lead from the penalty spot at Estadio de Vallecas, but Fran Pérez equalised after the break as Rayo ended the Spanish champions' 100% start to the new season.

"We didn't deserve more than one point," Flick said after the game. "At the end, we had a fantastic goalkeeper today because we made too many mistakes.

"I am not happy with my team. I think we made it too easy to get the ball; we lost a lot of balls. This is what we have to make better.

"Too many mistakes, too many errors, and this is why Rayo came back. It's not a good game for us. We have to play much better, much better."

Barça looked on track for a third straight win to kick off the new LaLiga campaign when Yamal slotted home from the spot after being brought down by Pep Chavarría.

However, the incident was shrouded in controversy, with VAR not working properly in the first half and the decision unable to be reviewed as it might have been in other circumstances.

Despite that setback, Rayo fought back after the break, with substitute Pérez, a summer signing from Valencia, firing in from a corner at the far post to earn a draw.

But for García, who joined Barça from Espanyol for €25 million in July, the home side may have won the game.

Frenkie de Jong talks to his Barcelona teammates during their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Getty Images

He registered six saves, including brilliant stops from Andrei Rațiu and Jorge de Frutos, and was named MVP after the full-time whistle.

"Joan made a fantastic match for us today and saved this one point," Flick added. "I said congratulations to him after. It's great to see how he is doing.

"With the ball, it's good to see his first pass also. He made no mistakes really. He has confidence with the ball and between the posts. I think it was the right decision to sign him."

Barça -- who have played all three games away from home as Spotify Camp Nou continues to be revamped -- drop two points behind early pace-setters Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

They remain unbeaten, but midfielder Frenkie de Jong said that does not constitute a good start.

"We have to play a lot better than we have today," he told reporters. "We lacked control and precision in passing.

"We have to win every game, so it's not a good start to the season. But we have to keep going."

Many of Barça's players will now join up with their international teams and when they return the transfer market will be closed.

Flick is eagerly anticipating the window closing on Monday, with a question about Fermín López's future -- the midfielder is of interest to Premier League sides, including Chelsea -- prompting him the German coach to call for fewer egos and a more united team.

"We speak about the team, not the players," Flick said. "We can speak about many players today. The most important thing is that when the transfer market closes, everyone is 100% committed to this team.

"No egos because egos kill success. Last season we played as a team as one unit and we have to go back to this."