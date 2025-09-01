Stats: Guardiola's worst start with City, Rayo's record against Barcelona, Messi's lost final

Open Extended Reactions

Another memorable matchweek is done in Europe's top leagues and while the spotlight will be on Deadline Day, there is a lot to unpack from the past weekend's matches.

The Premier League saw table toppers Liverpool beat Arsenal in the marquee match of the weekend while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were dealt an early blow with a loss to Brighton and Bournemouth respectively, even as Manchester United (thanks to an own goal) and Chelsea (VAR controversy) took away all three points amid drama.

Over in La Liga, Barcelona were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano and Atletico's nightmare start to the season continued as Real Madrid stayed firm on top. In Ligue 1, PSG were imperious in a goal-fest win over Toulouse while in Serie A, Udinese beat Inter Milan while the rest of the top teams got wins.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

37

Liverpool has scored in 37 Premier League matches in a row, its longest run of consecutive top-flight games scored in of all time.

83

Dominik Szoboszlai's goal was Liverpool's latest winning goal (83rd minute) via a direct free-kick in a Premier League game since Steven Gerrard vs Aston Villa in 2007 (87th minute). It was also Liverpool's first game-winning goal off a direct free kick since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2020 vs Crystal Palace.

16

Since Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in 2022-23, he has scored 16 goals in the first 3 matchdays of the Premier League season. The significance? That's twice as many as any other player in that span (Mbeumo - 8).

3

This is Pep Guardiola's worst 3-game start to a league season with 3 points. The previous worst was 2008-09, when Barcelona started with 4 points (his first season with the senior team).

2

Since the start of last season, only Southampton (4) and Brentford (3) have allowed more game-winning goals in the 89th minute or later in the Premier League than Manchester City (2).

4

Since the start of last season, only 4 clubs have lost more Premier League games than Manchester City when they held a lead at any point.

1

Manchester United is the first team in Premier League history to have its first 2 goals of a season come off own goals.

2

Each of the last 2 Manchester United goals in the Premier League have been own goals (last week by Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz). It's the first time since 2013 that Manchester United has 2 goals in a row be off an own goal.

1

Burnley's Josh Cullen scored his first career own goal in all club competitions.

96.10

At 96 minutes, 10 seconds, Bruno Fernandes' goal is the second latest game-winning penalty kick goal by Manchester United in Premier League history. The latest was also by Bruno in 2020 vs Brighton (99:45).

10

Since he joined the Premier League at the start of 2020, Bruno Fernandes (10) is the 2nd player to score 10+ game-winning penalty kicks in the Premier League (Mohamed Salah, 11).

2+

Jack Grealish is the first ever Everton player to assist 2+ goals in consecutive Premier League appearances for the club.

3

Bournemouth is unbeaten in its last 3 matches vs Tottenham in Premier League, its first unbeaten streak in the rivalry. Bournemouth had lost 10 of their prior 14 Premier League meetings.

11

Since the start of 2025, only Mo Salah (13) has more Premier League goals than Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (11). He has now scored six goals vs Aston Villa - his most against any team in the PL.

39

James Milner is the oldest penalty scorer in Premier League history, at 39 years and 239 days. Consider this: the goalkeeper he scored against - James Trafford - was born exactly one month before Milner's debut in the competition in 2002.

3

Xabi Alonso is the first Real Madrid head coach to win his first 3 career La Liga matches since Julen Lopetegi in 2018-19.

9

Real Madrid saw a ninth goal overturned by VAR since the start of last season, the most by any team in Europe's Top 5 Leagues.

2

Vinícius has scored as many goals in 3 games this season (2) as he did in the final 15 games of last season (all competitions.)

1

Vinícius has scored back-to-back goals in La Liga for the 1st time since October 2024 (goals vs Villarreal and Celta).

18.16

Franco Mastantuono, at 18 years, 16 days, is the youngest Real Madrid player to start a La Liga match at Santiago Bernabéu stadium in this century.

1.12

Both of Real Madrid's goals came in a span of 1 minute, 12 seconds. This is the first time Real Madrid score twice in a 2-minute span in any competition since the second leg of the UCL semifinal vs Manchester City in May 2022.

8

Rayo Vallecano has won the most points (8) of any team at home vs Barcelona in the last 5 LALIGA seasons. The next closest team is Real Madrid with 6 at the Bernabeu.

18.49

At 18 years, 49 days, Lamine Yamal is the youngest player in La Liga since 1950 to score a penalty kick goal. This was his first career penalty kick taken.

7

Barcelona has scored 7 straight penalties in La Liga, the club's longest streak of PK conversions since 2019-20 (9 straight).

1.13

Joan Garcia's 1.13 Goals Prevented are the most by a Barcelona goalkeeper in a road La Liga game since November 2023 when Marc Andre ter Stegen had 2.17 GP in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

3

Atlético has failed to keep a clean sheet through the first 3 game weeks of LaLiga for the first time since 2009-10

2

This is Atlético's worst La Liga start under Diego Simeone through 3 games in terms of points (2). 2009-10 was the last season in which Atlético went winless through the first 3 games

14

Jan Oblak has not saved a penalty kick in La Liga since January 2022 vs Villarreal. Since then, he has faced 14 PKs without a save in league play. Before that, he had saved 3 of his last 7 shots faced

3

Girona started La Liga with 3 straight losses for the first time in club history

2001

With their win against Real Sociedad today (1-0), Real Oviedo have won a game in La Liga for the first time since May 2001, when they beat Barcelona at Camp Nou (1-0).

39.354

Luka Modric, at 39 years and 354 days, became the oldest midfielder to provide an assist in Serie A since the data is available (since 2004/05).

23

Since the 2023/24 season, among the players in the Big-5 European Leagues (all comps) who have scored 100% of their goals without penalties, Rasmus Hojund has the best shot conversion rate (23% - minimum 20 goals scored).

6

Luis Díaz has scored in 6 league games since the start of April (9 games in span). In that span, only Kylian Mbappe and Serhou Guirassy (7 each) have scored in more games among players in the Top 5 European leagues.

18

Since the start of April, Serhou Guirassy's 18 goals in all club competitive matches are the most of any player from the Top 5 European leagues (next closest is Mbappe with 14).

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

1

Lionel Messi looses his first career final with Inter Miami (second if we count the US Open Cup final 2023 he missed due to an injury). This is the first time Messi looses a final in club competition since January 2021 when playing with Barcelona (BAR lost the Spanish Supercup 3-2 against Athletic Club).

0

Messi had 0 shots on target for the 3rd time in last 4 starts with Inter Miami in all competitions (held without a shot on target 4 times in previous 59 starts for Inter Miami in all competitions).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)