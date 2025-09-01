Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have agreed to a British-record deal to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League champions have had a £125 million ($170m) bid accepted to sign the Sweden international, who is expected to undergo a medical ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

It brings an end to one of the summer's most-protracted transfer sagas, with Isak having spent more than a month agitating for a move away from Newcastle.

The 25-year-old did not join the club on their preseason tour of the Far East and has not featured for Eddie Howe's side this season.

He also released a sensational statement earlier this month in which he claimed promises had been "broken" by the Newcastle hierarchy and insisted a move this summer would be in the best interests of all parties.

Isak is now set to become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo who joined the London club for £115m from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

It marks the second time this summer that Liverpool have broken their transfer record, with Arne Slot's side having committed spending an initial £100m (plus a potential £16m in add-ons) to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in June.