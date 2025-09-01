Shaka Hislop tries to look at the positives for Man United after their 3-2 win vs. Burnley in the Premier League. (1:26)

Manchester United and Real Betis have agreed a permanent deal worth €25 million ($29.3m) for Antony, sources have told ESPN.

After the move briefly stalled on Friday, an agreement was reached on deadline day with Betis set to pay a fixed fee of €22m with another €3m in potential bonuses. United will also get 50% of any future transfer.

Antony still had two years left on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived from Ajax in 2022, but United have avoided having to make a separate payment to the Brazil forward.

Antony finally looks set to join Real Betis from Manchester United. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 25-year-old leaves Old Trafford after making 96 appearances in three years, scoring 12 goals.

He hasn't featured for United since January and spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis.

His form for the Spanish side, scoring nine times in 26 games, has convinced them to make his move permanent. He's set to undergo a medical before finalising personal terms.

Antony remains United's second most expensive signing behind Paul Pogba after his £86m move from Ajax.

He was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for the preseason tour of the U.S. and has been training separately at Carrington alongside other members of the so-called "bomb squad" including Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.