Manchester City are pushing ahead with a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma, sources have told ESPN, but will only give the move the final green light once Ederson's potential transfer to Fenerbahce is complete.

City have lined up Donnarumma, who is free to leave Paris Saint-Germain, to replace Ederson.

The Brazil international is in talks with Fenerbahce over a move which would bring his eight-year stay at the Etihad Stadium to an end.

City, according to sources, will hold off completing their move for Donnarumma until Ederson is officially a Fenerbahce player.

Ederson has been given permission to talk to the Turkish side and the expectation is that the transfer will go through.

The 32-year-old has also been the subject of interest from Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League during the window.

Donnarumma is on stand-by to finalise his move to City.

Pep Guardiola has opted to start 22-year-old James Trafford in City's three Premier League games so far this season. Trafford re-joined the club from Burnley earlier this summer in a deal worth around £27m.

City, meanwhile, are trying to organise a move for Stefan Ortega. The German, understudy to Ederson last season, was not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.