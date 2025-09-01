Julien Laurens believes Liverpool still don't "look good" despite their 1-0 victory over Arsenal. (2:05)

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace, sources have told ESPN.

The 25-year-old has been granted permission to undergo a medical in London after Liverpool saw a £35 million ($47m) bid accepted on Monday. He is set to sign a five-year contract running until the summer of 2030.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs for several weeks, with just one year remaining on Guéhi's Palace contract. The move comes after Palace boss Oliver Glasner insisted he wanted the centre-back to stay at Selhurst Park.

Speaking in a news conference following Palace's victory over Aston Villa -- in which Guehi scored -- on Sunday, Glasner said: "There is no deal. We can decide, he is our player and under contract. We can decide. It is up to us.

Marc Guéhi is set to leave Crystal Palace to join Liverpool . Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"The only one who decides if Marc has to stay is our chairman."

Guehi joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has gone on to captain the side, making 155 appearances and helping the club to win their first major trophy in last season's FA Cup final.

He also has 23 senior caps for England and provides defensive reinforcement for Liverpool following the £35m departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.